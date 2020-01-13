Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Likely ready going forward
Biyombo (nose) received an x-ray on his nose following Sunday's loss to Phoenix that came back negative, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Biyombo briefly exited Sunday's game, but he was able to return. The right side of his nose was slightly swollen, but he said that he should be ready to play Monday against Portland unless the team's medical staff feels differently.
More News
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Available to return•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Seven boards Monday•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Notches double-double in OT win•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Posts double-double•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Scores 18 on 8-of-11 from field•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Gathers five offensive rebounds•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...