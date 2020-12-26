Biyombo is listed as the starting center ahead of Saturday's game against the Thunder, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Biyombo is expected to see increased usage for the Hornets in the near future with Cody Zeller (hand) sidelined four-to-six weeks. PJ Washington and Vernon Carey could also see increased playing time behind Biyombo in Zeller's absence.
