Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: May be dealing with knee issue
The Hornets have concern about the health of one of Biyombo's knee and his ability to hold up for the rest of the season, Sean Deveney of Sporting News reports.
Biyombo was held out of the Hornets' final game before the All-Star break Feb. 14 against the Magic for what was labeled as rest. Considering Biyombo hadn't played more than 11 minutes in any of the Hornets' previous two contests and had two off days between games, his absence versus Orlando certainly suggested an injury might be in play. It's unclear if the All-Star break provided sufficient time for Biyombo to heal up, but a better picture of his health should come when the Hornets release their injury report ahead of Friday's tilt with the Wizards.
More News
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Will not play Thursday•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Minutes drop in bench role•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Returning to bench•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Does little in loss•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Flirts with a double-double in win•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Double-double in loss to Pacers•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...