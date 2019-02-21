The Hornets have concern about the health of one of Biyombo's knee and his ability to hold up for the rest of the season, Sean Deveney of Sporting News reports.

Biyombo was held out of the Hornets' final game before the All-Star break Feb. 14 against the Magic for what was labeled as rest. Considering Biyombo hadn't played more than 11 minutes in any of the Hornets' previous two contests and had two off days between games, his absence versus Orlando certainly suggested an injury might be in play. It's unclear if the All-Star break provided sufficient time for Biyombo to heal up, but a better picture of his health should come when the Hornets release their injury report ahead of Friday's tilt with the Wizards.