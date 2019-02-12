Biyombo logged 11 minutes and contributed three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal Monday in the Hornets' 99-90 loss to the Pacers.

With Cody Zeller now playing without any restrictions following his recent return from hand surgery, Biyombo has settled back into a bench role for the past two games and has unsurprisingly seen his minutes take a significant hit. Biyombo at least remains ahead of Willy Hernangomez in the pecking order at center for now, but it'll be difficult for the 2011 first-round pick to have any fantasy value outside of the deepest of leagues if he's regularly playing under 15 minutes.