Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Minutes drop in bench role
Biyombo logged 11 minutes and contributed three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal Monday in the Hornets' 99-90 loss to the Pacers.
With Cody Zeller now playing without any restrictions following his recent return from hand surgery, Biyombo has settled back into a bench role for the past two games and has unsurprisingly seen his minutes take a significant hit. Biyombo at least remains ahead of Willy Hernangomez in the pecking order at center for now, but it'll be difficult for the 2011 first-round pick to have any fantasy value outside of the deepest of leagues if he's regularly playing under 15 minutes.
More News
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Returning to bench•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Does little in loss•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Flirts with a double-double in win•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Double-double in loss to Pacers•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Posts second double-double of 2019•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Blocks three shots Saturday•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...