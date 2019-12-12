Biyombo totaled just four points, six rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 victory over the Nets.

Biyombo continues to start for the Hornets, however, he only managed 24 minutes on Wednesday. Both he and Cody Zeller are splitting minutes right now, basically canceling each other out in terms of their fantasy value. Until we establish who might earn the lion's share of the playing time, neither are strong pickups in standard formats.