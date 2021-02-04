Biyombo didn't attempt a field-goal during Wednesday's win loss to the 76ers.
The veteran was a mere non-factor in four minutes off the bench, picking up one foul and not recording a single statistical contribution. After starting 16 straight games from Dec. 26 to Jan. 25, Biyombo is averaging just 0.7 points and 0.7 rebounds over his past three games.
More News
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Slated to come off bench•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Another poor scoring output•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Puts up double-double•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Solid line in second start•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Listed as starter•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Could start with Zeller out•