Biyombo didn't attempt a field-goal during Wednesday's win loss to the 76ers.

The veteran was a mere non-factor in four minutes off the bench, picking up one foul and not recording a single statistical contribution. After starting 16 straight games from Dec. 26 to Jan. 25, Biyombo is averaging just 0.7 points and 0.7 rebounds over his past three games.

