Biyombo isn't starting Friday's game against the Nets.
Biyombo had started each of the last two games for Charlotte and averaged 7.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in 25.5 minutes per contest during that time. However, Vernon Carey will take his place in the starting five Friday.
More News
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Records double-double in loss•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Set to start vs. Lakers•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Second straight DNP•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Returns to bench Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Plays 21 minutes in start•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Plays 26 minutes during start•