Biyombo scored 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-3 FT) to go with 13 rebounds in 37 minutes Saturday in the Hornets' 123-120 overtime win over the Mavericks.

With Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham often dominating the ball for the Hornets, Biyombo remains one of the NBA's lower-usage starting players, but he converts the few shot attempts he does garner in a given game at a high rate and occasionally offers useful defensive numbers. Based on the big minutes he received Saturday, Biyombo looks to have surpassed Cody Zeller as the preferred option at center for coach James Borrego, but the 2011 first-round pick is still more of a streaming option in 12-team leagues.