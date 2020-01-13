Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Off injury report
Biyombo (nose) wasn't listed on Monday's injury report, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Barring anything unanticipated, Biyombo should take on his usual starting role in Monday's tilt with the Trail Blazers. He was initially considered questionable after taking an elbow to the nose in Sunday's game against Phoenix.
