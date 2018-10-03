Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: On outside looking in
Biyombo was a DNP-CD in Tuesday's preseason win over the Heat.
The veteran big man has not been held out of two of the Hornets' three preseason contest. And while it's too early to read too far into the situation, it appears as though Biyombo is on the outside looking in when it comes to the Hornets' center rotation. Barring an injury or two to the likes of Cody Zeller, Frank Kaminsky or Willy Hernangomez, Biyombo's role during the regular season will likely be rather limited.
