Biyombo came off the bench in Wednesday's 100-86 loss to the Nuggets, finishing with four points (2-6 FG), six rebounds and three blocks.

After starting 24 consecutive games, Biyombo was held out of the rotation entirely in Monday's 115-112 loss in Trail Blazers, which may have been due in part to the center dealing with a nose injury. Biyombo was off the injury report heading into Wednesday, but he still remained on the bench as Cody Zeller drew the start. Coach James Borrego ultimately used all three of his centers (Zeller, Biyombo and Willy Hernangomez) for double-digit minutes, making it difficult to get a read for the team's plans at the position moving forward.