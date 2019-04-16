Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Picks up player option
Biyombo exercised his player option worth $17 million for next season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This was a no-brainer for Biyombo, who will now be entering the final year of the massive contract he signed back in July of 2016 with the Magic. The big man's market value would have surely tanked to a number well below $17 million, so Biyombo will be able to take advantage of one last lucrative year. His role with the Hornets, however, is foggy, as a healthy Cody Zeller and improved Frank Kaminsky, should he return to the team, would likely take precedence over him. As an expiring contract, however, Biyombo could now be used as a fairly valuable trade chip.
