Biyombo had two points (1-3 FG), six rebounds, and one block in 17 minutes during Sunday's 93-75 loss to the Heat.

Biyombo drew his second straight start in place of Cody Zeller (knee soreness), but the 26-year-old center was ineffective. Biyombo has earned just 17 minutes in each of these last two tilts, and even if Zeller misses another matchup or two, Biyombo is at best a dart throw in daily leagues.