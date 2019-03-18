Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Plays 17 minutes in Sunday's loss
Biyombo had two points (1-3 FG), six rebounds, and one block in 17 minutes during Sunday's 93-75 loss to the Heat.
Biyombo drew his second straight start in place of Cody Zeller (knee soreness), but the 26-year-old center was ineffective. Biyombo has earned just 17 minutes in each of these last two tilts, and even if Zeller misses another matchup or two, Biyombo is at best a dart throw in daily leagues.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...