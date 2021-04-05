Biyombo recorded six points (2-2 FG, 2-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 21 minutes Sunday in a 116-86 loss to the Celtics.
Biyombo has suffered value-wise thanks to logging under 25 minutes in each of the Hornets' past five games. He averaged 4.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across that span. Biyombo remains a rather limited-value option despite starting in all those games.
