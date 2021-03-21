Biyombo had six points (3-4 FG), seven rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes Saturday in a 125-98 loss to the Clippers.

Starting over an injured Cody Zeller (shoulder) helped Biyombo log 26 minutes, something he had done only twice across 19 bench appearances this season. The Hornets are now slated to play at San Antonio on Monday. Though he may receive a slight boost in production if Zeller is unavailable, Biyombo remains an unreliable option for sustainable value.