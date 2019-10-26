Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Plays just 18 minutes in spot start
Biyombo totaled eight points (3-4 FG, 2-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one block in 18 minutes during Friday's 121-99 loss to Minnesota.
Biyombo moved into the starting lineup with Cody Zeller (personal) on the sidelines. Despite the promotion, Biyombo struggled to have any real impact on the game. All this performance did was to increase the value of Zeller who is clearly their only real option at center. Even if Zeller misses another game, there is no reason to think Biyombo is a standard league player.
