Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Plays through knee issue
Biyombo (knee) logged eight minutes off the bench and contributed four points (2-2 FG) in Friday's 123-110 win over the Wizards.
Though a report earlier in the week suggested Biyombo was nursing a recurring knee issue that might impact his availability moving forward, the 26-year-old was cleared to resume his usual duties as the backup center in the Hornets' first game out of the All-Star break. Biyombo doesn't appear on the Hornets' injury report for the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday versus the Nets, so the expectation is that he'll be available in reserve behind starter Cody Zeller.
