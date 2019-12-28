Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Posts double-double
Biyombo had 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 104-102 overtime loss against the Thunder.
This was Biyombo's third double-double in his last six games, although he's not a player that can be relied on to score in double-double digits. Most of his value should remain to what he can do on the glass and defensively.
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.