Biyombo had 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 104-102 overtime loss against the Thunder.

This was Biyombo's third double-double in his last six games, although he's not a player that can be relied on to score in double-double digits. Most of his value should remain to what he can do on the glass and defensively.