Biyombo accrued 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and five blocks across 27 minutes Saturday against the Suns.

Biyombo hasn't had a great start to 2019, posting a double-digit scoring total in just three of eight contests. Despite this, he managed to notch his second double-double of January in a 135-115 victory at home. It's also worth noting that the 26-year-old center tied his season-high with five blocks to go along with his impressive shooting performance down low.