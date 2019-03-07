Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Probable for Friday
Biyombo is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to a left knee sprain.
Biyombo has reportedly been playing through a knee issue recently, but this is the first time he's appeared on the injury report. However, given the probable tag, it doesn't appear to be anything too serious. Expect Biyombo to be in Friday's lineup.
