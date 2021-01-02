Biyombo scored 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists and a block across 28 minutes in Friday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Biyombo delivered his best performance of the season in his fourth straight start, a role in which he's settled nicely following the hand injury sustained by Cody Zeller. The defensive-minded big man posted a season-best mark for points and rebounds here, and while expecting these numbers on a game-to-game basis on a nightly basis might be a stretch, he is certainly enjoying the boost on his upside while taking advantage of the extra minutes he's seeing on the court as the starting center.