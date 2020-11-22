Biyombo agreed Sunday to re-sign with the Hornets, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

After signing a four-year, $72 million contract with the Magic in the summer of 2016, Biyombo quickly proved to be a bust and found himself traded to Charlotte two years later. Despite having to foot the bill on his massive salary the past two years, Charlotte apparently wasn't deterred from keeping Biyombo on the found on what's presumably a short-term deal that's much more team-friendly. Biyombo should fill a depth role at center in 2020-21 after averaging 7.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 19.4 minutes per game over his 53 appearances last season.