Biyombo scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT) with 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in a 101-93 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

With P.J. Washington (ankle) out of the lineup, Biyombo got the start and recorded his second double-double of the season. The center has averaged 6.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across his 29 starts this season. Biyombo isn't someone to target outside of deeper leagues due to an inconsistent amount of playing time.