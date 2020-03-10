Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Regains rotation spot
Biyombo logged 34 minutes off the bench in Monday's 143-138 double-overtime loss to the Hawks, finishing with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Coach James Borrego's center rotation has been erratic all season, but he at least laid out his future plans for the position prior to Monday's game. Per Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer, Borrego told the media that he planned to start Cody Zeller for the next 5-to-7 games while deploying Biyombo as the backup, leaving Willy Hernangomez as the third man at the position. Borrego's plan came to pass, as Biyombo re-entered the rotation following a three-game absence, while Hernangomez didn't see the floor. Biyombo also saw 11 more minutes than Zeller, but expect a more even split of the playing time between the two in future contests.
