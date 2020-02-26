Biyombo will start at center Wednesday against the Knicks, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Cody Zeller will be active but isn't expected to play, pushing Biyombo into the starting five. The 27-year-old is averaging 8.4 points and 7.6 rebounds over 23.2 minutes in 26 starts this season, and he put up 14 points and 10 boards in his last start Feb. 12.