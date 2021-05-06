Biyombo is starting Thursday's game against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Even though P.J. Washington (personal) is back in action and starting Thursday, Biyombo will be in the lineup for a second straight game while Caleb Martin comes off the bench. Biyombo totaled two points, six rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 24 minutes during Thursday's win over the Pistons.