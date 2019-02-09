Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Returning to bench
Biyombo will come off the bench Saturday against the Hawks.
Biyombo has started the past 17 games for the Hornets as a result of Cody Zeller missing extended time. With Zeller back in the fold now, however, Biyombo will return to his usual bench role and will presumably continue coming off the pine for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Does little in loss•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Flirts with a double-double in win•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Double-double in loss to Pacers•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Posts second double-double of 2019•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Blocks three shots Saturday•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Unimpressive in start•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...