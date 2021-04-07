Biyombo will come off the bench Wednesday against the Thunder.

Biyombo averaged 5.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.2 minutes while starting the past nine games, but he'll shift to the bench for Wednesday's contest. Jalen McDaniels, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington will start in the frontcourt for the Hornets.

More News