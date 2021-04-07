Biyombo will come off the bench Wednesday against the Thunder.
Biyombo averaged 5.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.2 minutes while starting the past nine games, but he'll shift to the bench for Wednesday's contest. Jalen McDaniels, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington will start in the frontcourt for the Hornets.
More News
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Plays 21 minutes in start•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Plays 26 minutes during start•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Starting Saturday•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Coming off bench Thursday•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Serviceable in starting role•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Set to start Sunday•