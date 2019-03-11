Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Returns to health
Biyombo (knee) is available for Monday's game against Houston.
Biyombo was a late scratch Friday despite being considered probable, but he'll be ready to roll after getting the weekend off. The team's backup center is averaging 3.0 points and 4.6 rebounds over his previous five matchups.
