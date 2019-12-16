Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Runs away with 17 boards
Biyombo produced 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 107-85 loss to the Pacers.
Biyombo hauled in a season-high 17 rebounds, continuing his recent glass-cleaning efforts. It was his third double-double of the season, two of those coming in the last four games. Biyombo has a very limited ceiling and even in a starting role, he is more of a rebounds streamer in competitive formats.
