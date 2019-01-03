Biyombo scored 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-4 FT) and provided seven rebounds, an assist and a block in 14 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks.

The veteran center played his second-most minutes of the season and came through with season-best totals in scoring and rebounding. Biyombo, who had played in just one of his past 12 games, is averaging just 7.6 minutes per game on the year and shouldn't be considered an option in any format.