Biyombo had 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds in 15 minutes during Sunday's 122-107 loss against the Hawks.

Biyombo has made seven consecutive starts but he hasn't produced as expected, scoring in double figures just three times and grabbing 10-plus rebounds just once. He is never going to be much of a scoring threat and his playing time has been scarce, however, as he has topped the 20-minute mark just once over his last five outings. Due to this, he is never going to be a relevant, high-upside fantasy asset even if he starts on a regular basis.