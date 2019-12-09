Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Scores 11 points in limited minutes
Biyombo had 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds in 15 minutes during Sunday's 122-107 loss against the Hawks.
Biyombo has made seven consecutive starts but he hasn't produced as expected, scoring in double figures just three times and grabbing 10-plus rebounds just once. He is never going to be much of a scoring threat and his playing time has been scarce, however, as he has topped the 20-minute mark just once over his last five outings. Due to this, he is never going to be a relevant, high-upside fantasy asset even if he starts on a regular basis.
More News
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Starts again Saturday•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: One rebound shy of double-double•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Teases double-double in start•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Starting Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Double-double off bench•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Scores 13 in Monday's loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...