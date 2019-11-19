Biyombo recorded 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-8 FT), two rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes during Monday's 132-96 loss to the Raptors.

Biyombo has reached double figures in scoring in two of the last three contests. Nevertheless, he's barely averaging double-digit minutes over the course of the campaign, and Biyombo is really only worthy of consideration in the very deepest leagues.