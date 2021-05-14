Biyombo collected 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in a 113-90 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.

Biyombo's efficient offensive performance led to his fourth double-digit scoring contest since the All-Star break. The center's nine shot attempts were the most he had taken in a game since Jan. 1 (10 shot attempts). Since reentering the starting lineup May 4, Biyombo has averaged 5.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.