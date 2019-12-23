Biyombo totaled 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Sunday's 119-93 loss to the Celtics.

Biyombo matched his season high in blocks while falling one point shy of matching his season high scoring total. Despite the subpar rebounding effort, it was a solid showing overall for the 27-year-old big man. While he has stepped up and been solid as a starter here in December, Biyombo's value is limited to deep leagues.