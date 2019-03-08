Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Scratched Friday
Biyombo (knee) will not play Friday against the Wizards, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Despite being listed as probable, Biyombo's sprained left knee seems not to be feeling as good as expected. As a result of his absence, Dwayne Bacon will be activated.
