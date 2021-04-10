Biyombo was a DNP - Coach's Decision in Friday's win over the Bucks.

The veteran big hasn't seen the court at all in the last two games, with P.J. Washington slotting in as the starting center and Jalen McDaniels lining up at power forward. The Hornets have won both games, and with the team fighting to not only make the playoff but host a first-round series by claiming the No. 4 seed, Biyombo could have a hard time regaining a meaningful role in the rotation any time soon.