Biyombo amassed eight points (3-3 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 135-102 victory over Minnesota.

Biyombo remained in the starting lineup with Cody Zeller (hip) once again ruled out. While he is never going to blow you away with his production, Biyombo has a knack for putting up sneaky backend value when he is afforded significant minutes. The team will now head into the All-Star break and the time off should allow players like Zeller to work their way towards a return. If this is the case, Biyombo would likely be the odd man out once more.