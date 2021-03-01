Biyombo will start Sunday's game against Sacramento.
The Hornets are without Cody Zeller (hip), so Biyomob will get the nod at center for his first start since Jan. 25. He's averaged 3.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 17.0 minutes off the bench in the month of February.
