Biyombo will start Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Jacob Rude of SB Nation reports.

With P.J. Washington (ankle) sidelined, the Hornets will roll with Biyombo at center, while Cody Zeller will serve as the primary backup. Biyombo dropped out of the rotation last week, but he saw eight minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to Atlanta, finishing with two points, one rebound and one assist.