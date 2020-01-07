Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Seven boards Monday
Biyambo had two points (1-5 FG), seven boards and one block in 23 minutes of a 115-104 loss to the Pacers on Monday.
Biyambo had a game he'll want to quickly put behind him, as he struggled in multiple aspects in the loss. He'll have a quick turn around before facing the Raptors on Wednesday.
More News
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Notches double-double in OT win•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Posts double-double•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Scores 18 on 8-of-11 from field•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Gathers five offensive rebounds•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Another double-double in win•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Runs away with 17 boards•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...