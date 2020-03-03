Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Shifting to bench
Biyombo will move to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
Biyombo started the previous three games, but the Hornets will now go back to Cody Zeller, who was a DNP-CD in each of those last three contests.
More News
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Draws third straight start•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Well-rounded line as starter•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Rejoins starting five•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Enters starting five•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Left out of rotation•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...