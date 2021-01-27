Biyombo is expected to come off the bench Wednesday against the Pacers, as Cody Zeller will be drawing the start, Rod Boone of The Hive Vibes reports.
With Zeller only recently recovering from a broken hand suffered during the first game of the season, Biyombo has been starting at center for the Hornets and seeing 27.1 minutes per game. It appears coach James Borrego wants to give Zeller a bigger role, and as a result, Biyombo's workload could decrease.
