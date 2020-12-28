Biyombo tallied 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes Sunday in the Hornets' 106-104 win over the Celtics.

Biyombo has now played exactly 30 minutes in both of his first two starts in place of Cody Zeller, who is set to miss at least a month with a fractured hand. Head coach James Borrego remains reluctant to break second-round picks Vernon Carey or Nick Richards into the center rotation, so Biyombo's playing time looks like it should be fairly secure over the next few weeks. As a low-usage player, Biyombo's fantasy ceiling is suppressed, but he'll at least provide aid in the field-goal percentage, rebounds and blocks category while he's getting consistent run.