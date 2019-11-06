Biyombo scored 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-8 FT) while adding six rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 17 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 122-120 overtime win over the Pacers.

Stuck on the bench most of the game, Biyombo didn't even get on the court until rookie P.J. Washington had left with a leg injury and Charlotte coach James Borrego decided to shake things up with his club down 14 to begin the fourth quarter. The veteran center immediately made an impact, putting together his best performance of the season and sparking an improbable comeback victory. Biyombo has seen erratic minutes behind Washington and Cody Zeller to begin the year, but even if Washington's injury isn't serious, this effort might earn Biyombo a more consistent role in the frontcourt rotation moving forward.