Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Starting Friday
Biyombo will start Friday against the Wizards.
With Cody Zeller (knee) out, coach James Borrego will opt to give Biyombo the start. In 17 previous starts this season, Biyombo has averaged 6.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 20.9 minutes.
