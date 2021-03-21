Biyombo will start Saturday's game against the Clippers, Rod Boone of The Hive Vibes reports.
With Cody Zeller (shoulder) out, Biyombo will unsurprisingly draw the start at center. In 19 previous starts, he's averaged 6.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 blocks in 26.9 minutes.
