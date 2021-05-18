Biyombo will start Tuesday's contest against the Pacers, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.
The Hornets will opt to go with a traditional center in Biyombo to combat Domantas Sabonis, who has been on fire to end the season. As a starter this year, Biyombo has averaged 6.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 24.6 minutes.
