Biyombo will start Tuesday's contest against the Pacers, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

The Hornets will opt to go with a traditional center in Biyombo to combat Domantas Sabonis, who has been on fire to end the season. As a starter this year, Biyombo has averaged 6.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 24.6 minutes.