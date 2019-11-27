Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Starting Wednesday
Biyombo will start Wednesday's contest against the Pistons.
With Cody Zeller (hip) unexpectedly sidelined, Biyombo will get the nod at center. It will mark his second start of the season.
More News
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Double-double off bench•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Scores 13 in Monday's loss•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Sparks comeback in OT win•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Plays just 18 minutes in spot start•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Gets starting nod•
-
Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Undergoes left knee procedure•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.