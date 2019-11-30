Hornets' Bismack Biyombo: Starts again Saturday
Biyombo will remain in the starting lineup Saturday against the Bucks.
Cody Zeller will be active after missing the last two games with a bruised hip but won't play a large role. Biyombo will square off against fellow backup center Robin Lopez, with the Bucks' usual starter Brook Lopez out with back soreness.
